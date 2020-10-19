We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With a crisp, buttery bread shell and warm, aromatic fruit, this Apple Charlotte cake reminds us of French toast and apple pie at the same time. We like this with a scoop of good vanilla bean ice-cream, but custard or whipped cream would both also be welcome accompaniments. This recipe is ideal for using up apples that are a little bruised as they will taste just as good. If you’d like some more apple cake inspiration, you must try our Dutch Apple Cake which is inspired by a cafe in the city of Amsterdam. Alternatively, if you love apple strudel, try our apple streusel cake!

Ingredients 800g cooking apples - half Bramley and half Cox’s ideally

1tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp ground ginger

½tsp ground nutmeg

135g butter

3tbsp caster sugar

6 slices of white bread or brioche from a large loaf

1 egg yolk

Method Peel, core and thinly slice the apples, rinse under cold water and place in a saucepan with the spices, 50g of the butter and the sugar. Cook over a low heat, stirring occasionally until they are soft enough to beat into a textured purèe – then leave to one side to cool.

Meanwhile, remove the crusts from all slices of bread, then cut each slice into rectangles. Melt the remaining butter, brush each rectangle of bread with butter on both sides. Use around three quarters of the buttered bread to line the inside of a pudding basin, ensuring not to leave any gaps between the pieces – overlap them and press firmly.

When the purèed apple has cooled, beat the yolk into it and fill the lined basin with the mixture.

Seal the top of the pudding basin with overlapping slices of the remaining bread. Place an ovenproof plate on top of the pudding and weight it down with a 900g scale weight. Leave for half an hour at room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 200C/gas mark 6 and cook the pudding with the weight still on top of it for 35 minutes, then remove the plate and weight and cook for a further 10 minutes to brown. Allow to cool briefly in the basin before inverting over a serving plate.

Top tip for making Apple Charlotte cake Delicious served with custard, ice-cream or whipped cream

