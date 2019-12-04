Apple crumble can be so easy to make that once you've cracked this recipe you won't ever want to buy another ready-made one! Learning how to make apple crumble couldn't be easier - simply layer fruit with a little sugar, top with a crunchy crumble topping and bake. It's that simple!

This easy apple crumble recipe uses oats, but you can leave them out if you want a plain crumble. This recipe uses just eight ingredients to make the base and the topping. And the best bit? They’re all things that you probably already have in you kitchen cupboard – apples, sugar, cinnamon butter, flour and oats!

You can whip up this easy apple crumble recipe in six straight-forward steps and this classic crumble serves 6-8 people – so it is perfect if you’re feeding big crowds. And the best part of making an apple crumble from scratch instead of buying one from the shops is that it will take you only 35 mins in total. So, now for the important question – custard or ice cream?!

Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipe ideas here!

Ingredients 900g Bramley apples, peeled, cored and sliced

75g caster sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the apple crumble:

175g butter

225g plain flour

100g demarara sugar

175g jumbo oats

Method To make your apple crumble recipe, start by preheating the oven to 200°C.

Place the apple slices, caster sugar and cinnamon into a large ovenproof dish.

Rub the butter into the plain flour, sugar and oats.

Scatter the crumble over the apple mixture in an even layer.

Bake for 30-35 mins or until golden and the apples are tender.

Serve your warm apple crumble with cream or ice-cream for a treat.

Top tip for making Easy apple and cinnamon crumble If you have a food processor, place the flour, butter and sugar in the bowl and pulse until the butter is thoroughly mixed in. Add the oats and blend again. Scatter over the apples as before for a lighter, more sticky apple crumble