The apricot season starts in May. We’ve used the floral fruit in our take on the classic French dish, apricot clafoutis.

Most people would associate cherries with a clafoutis. And why not? They are arguably the best fruit. However, apricots work really well and they require much less preparation.

The apricot season isn’t a long one so make them most of the lovely fruit whilst they are around. Get your fruity fix and try more of our apricot recipes.

It’s also not just the flavour that’s great. They are a brilliant source of Vitamin A which helps aid night vision, keeps your skin looking great, and helps boost your immune system. They can be eaten raw or cooked and, if you haven’t had one before, they are a little bit like a small peach. Though maybe not quite as juicy, which is why they hold up to cooking.

If you love clafoutis, why not try out our vegetable clafoutis recipe. It’s not just for dessert!

Ingredients 30g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

125g golden caster sugar

5-6 apricots, halved and stones removed

30g plain flour

3 eggs

250ml milk

125ml double cream

1⁄2tsp vanilla extract

1⁄4tsp baking powder

You will need:

Small, deep baking tray

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Grease the baking tray with butter, scatter over 2tbspof the caster sugar and shake it around the tin so that it sticks to the butter. Place the apricot halves around the tin, cutside up and evenly spaced apart.

Combine the plain flour, eggs, milk, double cream, vanilla extract and baking powder. Whisk until you have a smooth batter.

Pour into the tin, but not over the apricots. Bake in the oven for 25-30 mins, until puffed up and slightly golden. Serve on its own or with cream, ice cream or yogurt.

Top tip for making Apricot Clafoutis This works well with a variety of fruits. Another Test Kitchen favourite is cherry.

