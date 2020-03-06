Trending:

Aubergine sliders recipe

Vegetarian
  • Vegetarian
serves: 4 - 6
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min

These aubergine sliders make a great alternative to a veggie burger.

For anyone trying to cut back on carbs, think of this aubergine sliders recipe as base-free pizzas. When baked, aubergines turn deliciously soft and nutty in texture. We’ve topped them with a stringy gruyere but any cheese you fancy will work, try salty crumbled Feta and some sliced black olives for a Greek twist or sliced buffalo tomatoes, basil and gooey mozzarella for an Italian influence. As far as aubergine recipes go, this one is a real crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

  • 2 aubergines sliced into 1inch round slices
  • 2tbsp oil
  • 250g grated gruyere cheese
  • 1tsp of mixed dried herbs

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C/390°F/Gas Mark 6. Oil an ovenproof dish lightly before placing the aubergine rounds flat in a single layer. Drizzle them with oil and bake for 15mins until almost cooked through.

  • Sprinkle over the cheese and the mixed herbs and return to the oven to melt for another 5-10mins until golden and bubbling and serve.

Top tip for making Aubergine sliders

These would make a great fancy starter; just add a ball of rocket leaves and a drizzle of pesto around the plate.

