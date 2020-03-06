These aubergine sliders make a great alternative to a veggie burger.

For anyone trying to cut back on carbs, think of this aubergine sliders recipe as base-free pizzas. When baked, aubergines turn deliciously soft and nutty in texture. We’ve topped them with a stringy gruyere but any cheese you fancy will work, try salty crumbled Feta and some sliced black olives for a Greek twist or sliced buffalo tomatoes, basil and gooey mozzarella for an Italian influence. As far as aubergine recipes go, this one is a real crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients 2 aubergines sliced into 1inch round slices

2tbsp oil

250g grated gruyere cheese

1tsp of mixed dried herbs

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/390°F/Gas Mark 6. Oil an ovenproof dish lightly before placing the aubergine rounds flat in a single layer. Drizzle them with oil and bake for 15mins until almost cooked through.

Sprinkle over the cheese and the mixed herbs and return to the oven to melt for another 5-10mins until golden and bubbling and serve.

Top tip for making Aubergine sliders These would make a great fancy starter; just add a ball of rocket leaves and a drizzle of pesto around the plate.

