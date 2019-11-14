This delicious autumn fruit relish makes the most of seasonal autumn fruits and also has red chilli in it to give it a bit of a kick.
It keeps in the fridge for two weeks and tastes fantastic served with hot or cold meats and veggie dishes.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp oil
- 1 red onion, peeled and finely sliced
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 large red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced
- 100g (4oz) soft brown sugar
- 5tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 eating apple, peeled, cored and chopped
- 1 large cooking apple, peeled, cored and chopped
- 100g (4oz) blackberries
- 100g (4oz) sultanas
- 1 tsp ground allspice
Method
Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan, add the onion and cook slowly for 8-10 mins until softened and browned.
Add the garlic, chilli, brown sugar and red wine vinegar cook for a further 5 mins stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the eating apple, the cooking apple, blackberries, sultanas and allspice and stir well.
Cover the pan and cook on a reduced heat until the apples are fluffy, for about 10 mins.
Remove from heat, pour into a jar and seal.