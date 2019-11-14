This delicious autumn fruit relish makes the most of seasonal autumn fruits and also has red chilli in it to give it a bit of a kick.

It keeps in the fridge for two weeks and tastes fantastic served with hot or cold meats and veggie dishes.

Ingredients 1tbsp oil

1 red onion, peeled and finely sliced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 large red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

100g (4oz) soft brown sugar

5tbsp red wine vinegar

1 eating apple, peeled, cored and chopped

1 large cooking apple, peeled, cored and chopped

100g (4oz) blackberries

100g (4oz) sultanas

1 tsp ground allspice

Method Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan, add the onion and cook slowly for 8-10 mins until softened and browned.

Add the garlic, chilli, brown sugar and red wine vinegar cook for a further 5 mins stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the eating apple, the cooking apple, blackberries, sultanas and allspice and stir well.

Cover the pan and cook on a reduced heat until the apples are fluffy, for about 10 mins.

Remove from heat, pour into a jar and seal.

