Autumn fruit relish recipe

serves:

8

Cooking:

25 min

This delicious autumn fruit relish makes the most of seasonal autumn fruits and also has red chilli in it to give it a bit of a kick.

It keeps in the fridge for two weeks and tastes fantastic served with hot or cold meats and veggie dishes.

Ingredients

  • 1tbsp oil
  • 1 red onion, peeled and finely sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 large red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced
  • 100g (4oz) soft brown sugar
  • 5tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 eating apple, peeled, cored and chopped
  • 1 large cooking apple, peeled, cored and chopped
  • 100g (4oz) blackberries
  • 100g (4oz) sultanas
  • 1 tsp ground allspice

Method

  • Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan, add the onion and cook slowly for 8-10 mins until softened and browned.

  • Add the garlic, chilli, brown sugar and red wine vinegar cook for a further 5 mins stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the eating apple, the cooking apple, blackberries, sultanas and allspice and stir well.

  • Cover the pan and cook on a reduced heat until the apples are fluffy, for about 10 mins.

  • Remove from heat, pour into a jar and seal.

