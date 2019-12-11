Avocado chocolate mousse is a delicious, healthy, vegan alternative to a chocolate mousse. This avocado chocolate mousse tastes indulgent and chocolatey without adding inches to your waistline. With two of your five a day per portion, this pudding is nutritious and delicious. Avocados are an excellent source of monounsaturated fat and vitamin E and have a more soluble form of fibre than most other fruit and vegetables. Cacao powder is made up of the solids that are formed after taking out cacao butter in the chocolate making process. Cacao powder is in chocolate, chocolate syrup and other chocolate products widely available and has the lowest percentage of fat than any other part of the cacao bean. If you don’t like the flavour of maple syrup, you can replace it with honey or agave nectar, however this no longer makes this pudding vegan.

Ingredients 1 large banana, frozen

3 tbsp cacao powder

1 avocado

2 tbsp maple syrup

Pinch of sea salt

Method Measure all of the ingredients and place them into a blender or food processor. Make sure your avocado is ripe or there can be some lumps in the chocolate pudding.

Blend all ingredients until smooth and glossy.

Divide between four ramekins and chill in the fridge until you are ready to serve. Decorate with some lime zest and chocolate shavings, if you like.