If using fresh peas, open the pods and scrape out the peas from the pod. If using frozen type of either peas or green beans, cook according to package directions.

Place fresh peas into a steamer basket in a pan with a just enough water to slightly show through in the basket.

Steam until very tender; be sure to check on the water level.

Reserve any left over water to use for thinning out the peas.

Place into your choice of appliance for pureeing and begin pureeing. It is best to use the setting that makes the finest liquid purees – green bean and pea skins are rather difficult to completely puree. Using a blender rather than a food processor or stick mixer might be better as well.

Add the reserved water as necessary to achieve a smooth, thin consistency