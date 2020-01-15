Butternut squash is perfect food for growing babies – rich in minerals and vitamins, and with a sweet and mild taste, try this baby food: squash puree recipe. Its soft flesh can be pureed completely smooth for younger babies or left slightly textured for when you start to introduce your babies to solids. This is suitable for babies from 8 months, so you can start introducing it in their diet during the weaning process. This recipe takes a little longer, as the butternut squash needs to be roasted, but it’s really low hassle and you can get on with other things while it’s roasting.

Ingredients 1 butternut squash

Method Cut butternut squash in half, scoop out seeds.

Place an inch of water in a baking pan, then place squash halves “face” down in the pan. Check on water level while baking.

Bake in a 400 degree oven for 40 minutes or until the “shell/skin” puckers and halves feel soft then scoop squash “meat” out of the shell.

Place squash “meat” into your choice of appliance for pureeing and begin pureeing.

Add water as necessary to achieve a smooth, thin consistency.

You can also peel the squash, scoop out the seeds and then cut into chunks and boil/steam until tender (like when boiling potatoes for mashed potatoes) then follow steps 4 and 5.

