Deliciously wicked in every possible sense, our Baileys no-bake cheesecake is the ultimate in brilliantly good desserts.

This Baileys no-bake cheesecake recipe is easy to make and it tastes divine. Our version is so simple to make that all you have to do is combine very few ingredients, including double cream and Baileys for the topping and digestive biscuits and butter for the base. Because this cheesecake recipe is no bake, there’s no need to pop it in the oven – all you have to do is put it in the fridge and wait a few hours or overnight for it to set.

Great at summer get-togethers or as a post Sunday-roast treat, this Baileys cheesecake makes a delicious dessert than everyone will love. Sprinkle with grated chocolate or cocoa powder and top with cream. Lip smackingly delicious!

Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipes right here!

Watch how to make Baileys no-bake cheesecake

Ingredients 100g butter

250g digestives, crushed

600g full-fat cream cheese

2tbsp Baileys

100g icing sugar

300ml carton double cream, whipped

100g dark chocolate, grated

200ml whipped cream chocolate, for grating

20cm round springclip tin, buttered and lined with baking parchment

Method To make the base: Melt the butter in a pan and add the crushed biscuits. Mix well until they’ve absorbed all the butter. Remove from the heat and press into the bottom of the tin. Place in the fridge for 1 hour.

To make the topping: Lightly whip the cream cheese and beat in the Baileys and icing sugar. Fold in the whipped cream and chocolate. Spoon onto the biscuit base.

Put in the fridge for another couple of hours or overnight. Once set, decorate with whipped cream and a little extra chocolate, if you like.

Top tip for making Baileys no-bake cheesecake This also looks good with cocoa dusted over the top, rather than grated chocolate.