Learn how to make this healthy baked and roasted aubergine veggie dish with our easy step-by-step recipe video.

Your family will find it so tasty – they won’t realise they’re eating veg! This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 35 mins to make in total. A portion of these delicious roasted aubergine works out at only 81 calories per serving – perfect if you’re calorie counting and trying to be good.

Our easy to follow video recipe makes this delicious dish even easier to make. Serve your roasted aubergine with new potatoes or rice and a freshly prepared salad.

Ingredients 2 large, firm aubergines (about 450g/1 lb in total)

1 tablespoon rapeseed oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon ginger, crushed

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground

1/2 teaspoon red or green chillies, crushed

1 tablespoon fenugreek leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons coriander stalks and leaves, chopped

Method Wash the aubergines, prick all over with a sharp knife and cook in the oven, on a high heat, for 20 minutes.

Heat a saucepan, and add the oil, cumin seeds and onions. Stir continuously until the onions are soft and lightly brown at the edges.

Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, turmeric, cumin coriander powder, black pepper, chillies and fenugreek, and cook for another 2 minutes.

Scoop out the aubergine pulp and add with the lemon juice and cook for a further 10 minutes on a low heat. Add the chopped coriander. Cook for 1 minute and then serve inside the aubergine skin.

Top tip for making Baked aubergine This dish would work well as a hearty lunch or a side to a main meal

Are aubergines good for you?

Aubergines are a great source of fibre and are a healthy option when it comes to lunch or dinner. They are packed with vitamins too like vitamins B1, B6 and potassium which means it will give you plenty of energy as well as helping to reduce blood pressure and water retention.

How to cook aubergine

The best way to cook aubergine is by roasting or baking it. Roasting or baking your aubergine will guarantee its bursting with flavour as well as vitamins too.

You can also grill or BBQ aubergine for an deep earthy, flavour. You could experiment with raw aubergine too in salads but its recommended to cook this veg for the best flavour overall.

