This baked cod in breadcrumbs is a lean alternative to fish and chips and it's sure to satisfy your cravings!

This delicious baked cod in breadcrumbs recipe is a great alternative to takeaway fish and chips – it’s not as greasy or calorie laden as deep fried fish and it’s ready in just under half an hour! This healthy baked cod recipe serves 4 people and is perfect for the whole family. Serve with homemade chips or potato wedges. Don’t forget the mushy peas or fresh greens to serve.

Ingredients Vegetable oil, for greasing

1 egg white

25g plain flour

100g golden breadcrumbs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 x 125-150g frozen fillets wild Alaska Pacific cod, thawed

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C, fan oven 170°C, gas mark 5. Grease two baking sheets with a little vegetable oil

Beat the egg white with 2 tbsp of cold water until lightly foamy. Sprinkle the flour and breadcrumbs onto separate plates, seasoning the flour with salt and pepper

Lightly coat the cod fillets in seasoned flour, then dip them into the egg white. Coat them in breadcrumbs, then arrange on the baking sheets

Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Check that the fish is cooked – the flesh should be opaque and flake easily. Serve with lemon wedges

Top tip for making Baked cod in breadcrumbs Roast some potato wedges in the oven at the same time as the fish – but remember that they will take about 45 minutes to cook

