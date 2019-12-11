This easy baked egg custard recipe is a classic dessert that everyone will love. With a smooth texture, this basic custard recipe is a delicious mood-booster. It's really easy to make this baked egg custard recipe and you only need five ingredients, so it turns out to be a cheap recipe to make too.

Preparing this baked egg custard recipe is so simple and it only takes 10 minutes, so you won’t have to spend that long in the kitchen. Then all you have to do is leave it in the oven for 1hr to bake, when you can go off and finish your main course if you’re preparing a big dinner for family or friends, or simply carry on with your day. This dessert is a simple treat and you can make it low fat too if you’re watching your diet – all you have to do is use alternatives like skimmed milk, which will also save you some calories.

Love custard? Try our delicious chocolate one!

Watch how to make Baked egg custard

Ingredients 450ml (3/4 pint) milk

Few drops vanilla essence

40g (1 ½ oz) caster sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

A little grated nutmeg

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas mark 4.

Heat the milk, vanilla essence and sugar in a small pan until nearly boiling, then pour the mixture over the beaten egg, stirring continuously.

Strain the mixture through a sieve into a 600ml (1 pint) ovenproof dish.

Sprinkle over a little nutmeg, then bake for 50-60 mins until set.

Serve with stewed or tinned fruit.

Top tip for making Baked egg custard This recipe is best made and eaten on the same day for the best flavour.

Click to rate ( 909 ratings) Sending your rating