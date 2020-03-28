Dessert disguised as breakfast, baked fruit with yogurt is the perfect weekend treat!

We’ve used pears, nectarines and plums in this baked fruit with yogurt recipe, but really any fruit can be baked. Some will retain their texture better than others. Typically stone fruit like plums or peaches bake do well, as do autumn fruits like apples and pears.

Baked fruit is healthy if you don’t add sugar. We’ve used honey instead in this baked fruit with yogurt recipe, but you could even simply bake in fruit juice to make it even healthier. You can freeze baked fruit easily, so simply leave to cool and pop into a freezer-safe container. When ready to eat, defrost overnight in the fridge and heat through in the oven, until the fruit is piping hot through.

Ingredients 1kg Mixed fruit (we used 2 pears, 8 plums, 4 nectarines)

4tbsp honey

1tsp vanilla bean paste

3 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

½tsp nutmeg

1 orange, zest plus 1tbsp juice

Yogurt, to serve

For the crumble:

30g flaked almonds

75g oats

30g flour

30ml honey

25g butter, melted

Method To make the crumble topping preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Mix all of the ingredients together, spread out evenly on a lined baking tray and bake for 15 mins.

Meanwhile combine the remaining ingredients, apart from the yogurt, and arrange on another baking tray. Bake for 35mins.

Serve with the crumble topping and a dollop of yogurt. Drizzle with more honey, if liked.

Top tip for making Baked fruit with yogurt Try using a ginger honey for an additional flavour hit, we used Sarah’s zesty honey with ginger, available from Sainsbury’s

