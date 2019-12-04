Baked lamb steaks with onions, garlic, a hint of Worcester Sauce, herbs and tomatoes - one delicious dinner!

For this baked lamb steaks recipe, each portion is under 400 calories, so you get a filling and nourishing protein-rich meal for under 500 calories. It bakes in the oven, leaving you to get on with something else – maybe even prepare a little surprise pudding? And as it’s so low on fat it is great if you’re on a diet but still want a really satisfying meal. Cooking all the ingredients together in one pan allows them to infuse each other with their rich flavours for a really satisfying meal that doesn’t need gravy. Because we’ve added cherry tomatoes to this lamb recipe, you’re also getting some veg to up your 5-a-day intake without any extra effort. And the best part is that because this easy lamb steaks recipe is cooked in just one pan, the washing up will be really quick as well. We’ve added fresh herbs at the last minute instead, to give a final hit of flavour – delicious!

Love cooking with lamb? We’ve got more delicious lamb recipes right here!

Watch how to make Baked lamb steaks

Ingredients 275g (10oz) new potatoes, thickly sliced

1tbsp oil

4 lamb leg steaks

1 red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

450ml (3/4pt) lamb stock

1tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

2tsp dried mixed herbs

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

Fresh oregano or thyme leaves to garnish

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/gas 5. Parboil the potatoes in lightly salted water for 2-3 mins. Drain well.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the lamb steaks over a high heat for 1-2 mins on each side until browned. Transfer to a shallow ovenproof dish.

Add the onion and garlic to the pan and fry for 5 mins. Stir in the stock and Worcestershire sauce and bring to the boil. Pour over the lamb steaks and add the potatoes. Sprinkle with dried herbs, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, and cook for 30 mins.

Add the cherry tomatoes and return to the oven for a further 10-15 mins. Served garnished with fresh oregano or thyme leaves.