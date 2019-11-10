To make the pastry: Rub the butter into the flour, salt and sugar until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Stir in the egg yolk with 1 tbsp cold water and work with a knife until it binds together. Or, use a food processor. Knead a little, shape into a flat square, then wrap it in a polybag and chill for about 15 mins.

To make the topping: Beat the butter until soft, beat in the sugar, then the ground almonds, flour, egg and alcohol. Cover and chill while you roll out the pastry.

Cut the pastry block in half. Roll out one piece as thinly as you can (3mm) and cut out rounds to line the patty tins. Roll out the other piece, cut out more rounds, and then collect all the trimmings up, roll out and cut more rounds. Mark the edges lightly with a fork. Chill them while the oven heats up to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.