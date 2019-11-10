These tasty Bakewell mince pies not only look impressive they taste great too. This recipe makes 21 to 24 pies, great for visiting family and friends over the Christmas period. Dust with icing sugar for serving.
Ingredients
- For the pastry:
- 100g chilled butter, cut into slivers
- 175g plain flour
- Pinch of salt
- 1tbsp caster sugar
- 1 large egg yolk
- For the topping:
- 90g butter, softened
- 90g caster sugar
- 90g ground almonds
- 30g plain flour
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1tbsp Amaretto, rum, brandy or Calvados
- 410g jar good mincemeat with a grated apple or 30g more dried fruit added
- A few flaked almonds, optional
- Icing sugar, for dusting
- 8cm plain cutter
- 2 trays of 12-hole patty tins
Method
To make the pastry: Rub the butter into the flour, salt and sugar until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Stir in the egg yolk with 1 tbsp cold water and work with a knife until it binds together. Or, use a food processor. Knead a little, shape into a flat square, then wrap it in a polybag and chill for about 15 mins.
To make the topping: Beat the butter until soft, beat in the sugar, then the ground almonds, flour, egg and alcohol. Cover and chill while you roll out the pastry.
Cut the pastry block in half. Roll out one piece as thinly as you can (3mm) and cut out rounds to line the patty tins. Roll out the other piece, cut out more rounds, and then collect all the trimmings up, roll out and cut more rounds. Mark the edges lightly with a fork. Chill them while the oven heats up to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Spoon just under a tablespoon of mincemeat into each case, then top with 2 tsp of almond topping to use it all up. Sprinkle with flaked almonds, if you like. Bake for 35 mins until golden, switching the trays around in the oven halfway through. Cool for 5 mins, then take out of the tins carefully (as the pastry is thin) and cool on a wire rack. Dust with icing sugar for serving. Sprinkle over a starshaped stencil, if you like.
Top tip for making Bakewell mince pies
Use a pack of ready made sweet shortcrust pastry if you prefer.