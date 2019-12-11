Banana bread that comes out perfectly every time. You'll never need another banana bread recipe as the whole family will love this one - and it's so easy!

This banana bread recipe makes a deliciously moist, dense banana bread that must be enjoyed warm from the oven. Packed with scrumptious banana goodness, it’s wonderful with a lovely be cuppa, or even toasted with butter once it’s been left to cool. For extra flavour, try sprinkling some cinnamon on to the butter – divine! Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipes right here!

Watch how to make Banana bread

Ingredients 75g (3oz) butter or margarine

100g (4oz) soft brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

2 large ripe bananas

225g (8oz) self-raising flour

1/2 tsp ground allspice and a pinch of salt

Handful of dried fruit (dates are good) or chopped walnuts (optional)

Method Preheat the oven to 190C, gas 5. Cream the butter and sugar together in a large bowl until fluffy then beat in the egg gradually.

Add dried fruit. Mash the bananas then stir into the mixture. Fold in the flour, allspice and salt.

Spoon into a greased and lined loaf tin and bake in the centre of the oven for 35-40 mins, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

When cooked, leave the banana bread in the tin for a few mins before turning out to cool on a wire rack.

Serve the banana bread sliced, spread with butter or margarine.

Top tip for making Banana bread Don't throw away bananas if they start to turn brown – just pop them in the freezer. Use frozen for smoothies, or defrost to make banana bread and cakes.