Our banana cake recipe is naturally sweet, rich, moist and delicious. This easy-to-make recipe works deliciously well with a cup of tea for one, or if you're feeling generous, up to 12.

With this banana cake recipe, the deliciously moist sponge is sprinkled with walnuts and topped with a rich chocolate buttercream to complement the banana flavour. Make sure the bananas you use are nicely ripe and brown (it’s a great way to use up bananas that have been left in the fruit bowl for some time!) as this make the banana cake extra moist, soft and wonderfully sweet.

Ingredients 450g overripe bananas

95g butter

175g granulated sugar

2 medium eggs, beaten

200g self-raising flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

70g chopped walnuts

2tsp cocoa powder

175g icing sugar, sifted

Few drops vanilla extract

Extra chopped walnuts, to decorate (optional)

Method To make this recipe, preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line an 18cm (7in) round cake tin.

Reserve half a banana for the icing and place the rest of the bananas in a mixing bowl. Mash until smooth, then set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Gradually add the eggs and bananas, and beat until smooth. Stir in the flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda and mix thoroughly. Quickly mix in the walnuts, then pour into the baking tin.

Bake in the oven for 60-75 mins or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Turn out the banana cake and leave to cool on a wire rack.

To make the icing, place the butter and cocoa powder in a small saucepan. Heat until melted. Mash the reserved banana until very smooth. Add the melted butter mixture to the mashed banana and beat well, then add the icing sugar and vanilla extract. Beat thoroughly until very smooth. Use to ice the top of the banana cake once it has cooled. Decorate with chopped walnuts if you wish.

Top tip for making Banana cake Add ½tsp cinnamon to the banana cake mix for extra spice.