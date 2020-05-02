We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This banana cake with caramel drizzle will give your classic banana cake recipe a modern twist that everyone will love. The caramel drizzle adds a real depth of flavour to your sponge that works wonders with the sweet, moist banana along with the soft cream cheese filling and topping.

Finish your banana cake with toasted pecans to make it even more special and you can even store it in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Because this cake serves 8-10 people, it’s the perfect simple celebration cake, whether you’re baking for a birthday or just simply to dish up to friends for afternoon tea it works for any occasion.

Ingredients 175g unsalted butter, softened

175g dark muscovado sugar

3 large eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

250g self-raising flour

275g over-ripe bananas, mashed

100g pecans, chopped plus around 14 whole pecans toasted for the topping

For the filling

:

250g full-fat cream cheese

40g light brown soft sugar

3tbsp caramel sauce

Method Heat the oven to 180C, gas 4. Grease and line the base of a 20cm cake tin.

In a bowl, whisk together the butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, flour and bananas, until well combined. Stir through the pecans and spoon into the tin. Bake for 50 mins, until springy to the touch. Leave to cool.

Whisk together the cream cheese and sugar until smooth and thick. Smooth over the cooled cake and drizzle with caramel sauce. Decorate with the toasted nuts.

Top tip for making Banana cake with caramel drizzle This recipe uses pecans but you could always use walnuts if preferred.

Click to rate ( 158 ratings) Sending your rating