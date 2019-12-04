This easy banana fritters are light and golden, with a crisp coating surrounds chunks of warm banana. Delicious trickled with honey or maple syrup.

This sweet banana fritters recipe only takes 25 mins to rustle up and will be a sure fire favourite with kids, especially served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Ground cinnamon and a sweet drizzle of honey makes these treats irresistible. Or try pouring maple syrup over them for an extra tasty treat.

The kids will love these tasty sweet treats too. This recipe serves 4 people. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. These delicious fritters are best served warm.

Ingredients 100g self-raising flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/4tsp ground cinnamon

1 egg

150ml milk

Vegetable oil for frying

3 bananas

Clear honey to serve

Method Put the flour, bicarbonate of soda and cinnamon into a bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the egg and half the milk and mix well to a smooth batter. Gradually beat in the remaining milk.

Heat some vegetable oil in a deep saucepan or wok.

Peel the bananas and cut in half lengthwise and then cut each piece into three horizontally.

Dip the banana pieces in the batter and then gently lower into the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Cook a few pieces at a time then remove and drain on kitchen paper. Serve with honey for dipping.

Top tip for making Banana fritters When deep frying choose a pan that’s larger than the burner you are cooking on and don’t fill more than half full with oil. If you have a thermometer heat the oil to 180°C, otherwise place a cube of bread in the oil and if it turns golden brown in 45 secs the oil is ready.