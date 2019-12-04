Banana muffins are our favourite delicious snack, perfect served warm for our mid-morning sweet treat with a cup of coffee. Cupcakes with fruit have to be healthier than chocolate don’t they…? We love these quick banana muffins not only because they taste good but as a way to use up ripe or leftover bananas and not throw them in the bin. In fact the riper the better as the flesh will be easier to mash and is packed full of sweetness and flavour. Muffins are best eaten on the day of making but you can freeze the cupcakes for up to 2 months although allow them to cool completely before popping them in a freezer bag. Defrost at room temperature for about 2 hours and if you want them warm simply reheat in a low oven for 5-10 mins.

Ingredients 250g plain flour

1tbsp baking powder

1tsp ground cinnamon

100g caster sugar

75g butter, chilled and grated

1 medium egg

175ml milk

2 medium-sized ripe bananas, peeled

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Sift the flour, baking powder and cinnamon into a large bowl and stir in the sugar and grated butter. Stir to coat the butter in the flour mixture.

Beat together the egg and milk and stir into the bowl until just blended. Don’t over mix – it should still be lumpy. Cut 12 slices from one of the bananas then mash the remainder with the other banana.

Fold the mashed banana into the mixture and divide the mixture between the paper cases. Top each with a slice of banana. Bake for 20-25 mins until risen, golden and firm to the touch. Serve warm or cold.

Top tip for making Banana muffins For extra fibre replace the flour with wholemeal plain flour and add 25g finely chopped dried apricots with the mashed banana.