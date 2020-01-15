If you love bananas this banana smoothie recipe will go down a treat – packed with potassium, healthy protein and fibre, it’s really healthy too.

The potassium in bananas helps our muscles to contract and our nerve cells to respond. It keeps the heart beating regularly and can also reduce the effect of sodium on blood pressure.

Fibre is essential for healthy digestion and protein maintains our muscles, while helping us to feel full, so this is one healthy drink!

Love smoothies? We’ve got loads more delicious smoothie recipes right here.

Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1/2 cup plain, low/non-fat yogurt

1tbs honey

1 cup crushed ice

Blueberries to serve

Method Put all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

Top with some fresh fruit. We used superfruit blueberries for their health-boosting goodness.

Click to rate ( 165 ratings) Sending your rating