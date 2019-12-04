Our classic banoffee pie recipe uses condensed milk to make an easy and quick caramel from scratch. Love bananas? Love toffee? Then it's time to go banoffee! This really easy recipe uses just a few ingredients and is a guaranteed win for pudding

The base for this banoffee pie recipe is only made from 2 ingredients – digestive biscuits and butter. The creamy topping is made with bananas and double cream. Once you’ve tried this dessert, you’ll want to make it time and time again. Love bananas? Love toffee? Well, you’re going to love this classic dessert recipe! This recipe serves 8 people and will take only 40 mins to prepare and cook. The buttery biscuit base, the caramel and the rich cream topping work wonders together. This traditional banoffee pie is a real showstopper. Take this dessert to the next level and serve with ice cream and melted chocolate. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Watch how to make Banoffee pie

Ingredients 100g (4oz) butter

250g (9oz) digestive biscuits, crushed

175g (6oz) butter

75g (3oz) caster sugar

397g can condensed milk

4 small bananas

284ml carton double cream, lightly whipped

Cocoa powder, for dusting

20cm (8in) loose-bottomed cake tin, greased with the based lined

Piping bag

Method Use a food blender to crush the biscuits into fine crumbs.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan and stir in the crushed biscuits until the two bind together. Press the mixture into the base and sides of a 20cm (8in) loose-bottomed cake tin. Chill for 30 mins.

For the caramel, melt the butter and sugar over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is golden in colour. Add the condensed milk, stirring continuously and bringing to the boil. Keep the caramel boiling steadily for 2 mins, whilst stirring to make a thick golden caramel. Take the caramel off of the heat and cool.

Slice the bananas and arrange most of them over the biscuit base then spread the caramel over the top. Chill for 1hr 30 mins, or until firm.

When ready to serve, remove the pie from the tin and place on a serving plate. Fill a piping bag with the whipped cream and squeeze onto the banoffee pie, decorating as desired with the remaining bananas and a light dusting of cocoa powder.

Top tip for making Banoffee pie Top tip: For a simple way to make the caramel, put an unopened can of condensed milk into boiling water and poach for 2 hrs. After cooling, the condensed milk will have caramelised and can then be poured over the biscuit base, so no need for the butter and caster sugar.