This basic cupcake recipe is one of our most popular cupcake recipes and you’ll soon see why!

Our basic cupcake recipe makes fluffy cakes that are versatile and can be decorated for birthdays or other special occasions, or even just for a special Sunday afternoon treat. These simple cupcakes can be decorated with our homemade buttercream to create beautiful cupcakes for any occasion. Love baking? We’ve got loads more totally scrumptious cake recipes right here!

Watch how to make Basic cupcake

Ingredients 250g unsalted butter, softened

250g caster sugar

250g self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

4 medium eggs

4 tablespoons milk

Ice-cream scoop (optional)

2 x 12-hole muffin tins, lined with paper cases

Method Set the oven to 190C, gas 5.

Tip the butter into a bowl and beat it until softened. Add the sugar, flour, salt, eggs and milk and whisk until the mixture is smooth.

Use a traditional-style ice-cream scoop, or spoon, to divide the mixture between all the paper cases.

Place both muffin tins in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, then swap over the position of the tins over and bake for a further 3-7 minutes, until both trays of cupcakes are a light golden colour.

Remove the tins from the oven. Leave the cupcakes to cool in the tins for a few minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool.

Top tip for making Basic cupcake Using a traditional-style ice-cream scoop is a quick way of filling the paper cases when you're making lots of cakes.

How to make sure your cupcakes are the same height

This recipe makes a batch of 24 cupcakes, so you have plenty of cakes to decorate. To make your cakes even, use an ice cream scoop to fill the cupcake cases with mixture. This will make sure you have an even amount of mixture in each case and that they should rise to the same height.

Decorating your basic cupcakes

These cupcakes are ideal for making with children and can be decorated with icing, buttercream or drizzled in chocolate. They’ll love using their imagination to decorate these delicious treats but beware, it might get messy!

How to turn our basic cupcake recipe into other flavours

It’s easy to turn this basic cupcake recipe into chocolate cupcakes, rose cupcakes, lemon cupcakes or even coffee cupcakes; just follow the method below and add drops of your chosen extract to add flavour to each cupcakes or swap 1-20z of flour for cocoa powder instead to make chocolate cupcakes.