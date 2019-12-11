Learn how to make this basic mince recipe in only a few simple steps. Its the perfect mince with sauce ideal for spag Bol, lasagnes and more.

This basic mince recipe is so versatile and takes only 55 minutes to prepare and cook. With a rich tomato based sauce, and plenty of hidden veggies this classic sauce recipe is ideal for the whole family. This recipe uses minced beef but you can swap it for other mince types too including lamb, pork, turkey or even Quorn for a vegetarian option. You can use this recipe as a base to make dishes like spag bol, cottage pie and chilli con carne. This quick and easy recipe is a great way of making the most out of your minced meat.

Ingredients 1tbsp sunflower oil

1 med onion, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

500g minced beef

250g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

2 level tbsp plain flour

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 beef stock cube

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Heat the oil in a sauté pan or large frying pan, add the onion and carrots and cook over a med heat for about 5 mins, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have started to soften. Add the beef to the pan and cook for about 5-10 mins, stirring to break up the meat, until it browns. Once the meat is crumbly, stir occasionally to prevent it sticking and burning, but don’t keep stirring it, otherwise it just cools the mixture, rather than letting the meat brown. Add the mushrooms to the pan and cook for a few mins.

Sprinkle over the flour, then mix it in well and heat for 3-4 mins to cook the flour. The flour will absorb the fat that comes out of the meat, which will then thicken the sauce.

Pour in the can of tomatoes, sprinkle in the stock cube and bring the mixture to the boil, stirring continually, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 mins, until it thickens slightly and the vegetables are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper before serving, or use it as a base for another recipe. If the sauce seems very thick, just add a little boiling water. To freeze: Cool the mixture quickly, then freeze it in a suitable container or freezer bag for up to 3 mths. Allow the sauce to defrost before reheating. Line plastic containers with freezer bags before pouring the mixture in, to avoid the red from the tomatoes staining the plastic.

Top tip for making Basic mince Got some leftover? This basic mince recipe can be frozen for up to 3 months.