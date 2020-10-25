We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bat cookies or sweet pumpkin shaped biscuits are the perfect treat to make and enjoy with the kids over Halloween.

The kids are going to love making these Halloween cookies. These spooky cookies are a fun Halloween treat, and a great opportunity for you to show off your decorating skills. Plus, they look great put out on a plate at a Halloween party too.

Using just four, simple, store cupboard ingredients, these easy Halloween pumpkin cookies take just 10 minutes to prep. Out of the oven in less than 20 mins, just let them cool before decorating.

These Halloween cookies can be decorated with a variety of icing including writing icing pens, roll out fondant which you can stick on with jam or easy liquid icing made with icing sugar, food colouring and some water. Why not add some spooky sprinkles when decorating? The kids are going to love getting creative!

Please note that nutritional info is per biscuit based on this recipe making 18 biscuits. The nutritional info does not include the icing you use to decorate the biscuits.

Ingredients 100g (4oz) butter, softened

50g (2oz) caster sugar

150g (5oz) sifted plain flour

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground mixed spice

Method To make this cookie recipe, place the softened butter in a bowl with the caster sugar and beat until pale and creamy. Stir in the sifted plain flour and ground mixed spice and mix to a stiff dough. Wrap in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4). Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface and stamp out about 10 bats and 8 pumpkins, re-rolling the dough as necessary. Place on a large lightly greased baking sheet and bake for 12-14 mins until pale golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Decorate the cold cookies with thinly rolled-out coloured fondant and attach with a little glacé icing. Pipe faces and eyes with icing or cut out faces with the tip of a small knife.

Top tip for making Bat and pumpkin Halloween cookies You can find packs of themed cookie cutters in kitchenware shops or some larger supermarket, but if not, just cut out templates from firm card.

Click to rate ( 298 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week