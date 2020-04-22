We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This timeless dish has had a makeover, using fresh salmon. We call this classy fish and chips!

This battered salmon and chips recipe will soon become a family favourite, much like the true holiday staple.

Fish and chips are the pinnacle of British food. Ordering a large portion, then regretting it 15 minutes later when our bellies are full and wondering why we didn’t order the size down. It’s all part of the glorious way we eat fish and chips.

It’s not always possible to eat your fish and chips at the seaside though, so why not try giving it a go at home with this recipe for battered salmon and chips? You don’t need masses of ingredients and you can prepare the batter ahead of time. Try using sustainably sourced white fish, if you don’t like salmon.

Looking for more seafood recipes? We love this crayfish macaroni cheese from the Hairy Bikers, as it’s another way to spice up a classic seaside recipe.

Ingredients 150g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp sea salt

200ml beer or lager

750g Maris Piper potatoes, skin on, cut into batons

Sunflower oil for deep frying (about 1 litre)

4 salmon fillets, skin on

To serve:

Salt and vinegar

1 lemon, quartered

Method Mix together the flour, baking powder and sea salt. Whisk in the beer or lager until you have a smooth thick batter. Place in the fridge until needed.

Bring a pan of water to the boil and cook the potato batons for 10 mins. Drain and leave to dry off.

In a saucepan or deep fat fryer, heat the oil. Drop in a little batter to test if it’s ready. Fry the chips until golden and crispy, then remove using a slotted spoon if you don’t have a frying basket. You may need to do this in batches.

Dip the salmon into the batter, ensuring it’s all coated, and then place carefully into the hot oil. Fry until the batter is golden and cooked– the salmon should be cooked through too. You can test with a meat thermometer, but it doesn’t matter if the salmon is a little translucent inside.

Serve with the salt and vinegar, a wedge of lemon and some garden peas, if liked.

Top tip for making Battered salmon and chips Safety first when using hot oil – use a slotted spoon or frying basket to place the fish and chips into the pan

