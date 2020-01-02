If you’re wondering how to make quesadillas then the answer is, it couldn’t be simpler. In their most basic form they’re cheese, meat and a tasty sauce. For this recipe we’ve made a homeade BBQ sauce to offset the rich cheese. It adds extra cooking time but it’s yummy enough to be worth it. Plus, you can keep it in the fridge for at least a month by pouring, whilst hot, into a sterilised jar. Quickly sterilise your jar by filling a quarter of the way with water, sticking in the microwave and heating on high for two minutes or until the water is boiling. Pour the water out gently and fill whilst still warm, washing the lid separately in hot soapy water.

Ingredients For the BBQ sauce:

1tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic

500g passata

100g dark brown muscavado sugar

100ml red wine vinegar

2tbsp golden syrup

1tsp Worchestire sauce

1tsp smoked paprika, heaped

1/2tsp cracked black pepper

1/2tsp ground ginger

For the quesadillas

400g chopped cooked chicken

2 large handfuls Cheddar cheese

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2tbsp coriander leaves, roughly chopped

4 tortillas

Method Heat the olive oil in a medium heavy based pan on a medium heat. Add the garlic and cook gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring constantly so that the garlic softens but doesn’t brown.

Add all the remaining sauce ingredients, stir to combine and then on a high heat boil, until the sauce reduces by about a 1/4, stirring often so it doesn’t burn or stick. Turn off heat and set aside to cool until needed.

Combine the chopped chicken, cheddar, onion and coriander along with a good ladle of the bbq sauce. Take one tortilla and spread with about 1tbsp of bbq sauce, leaving about a 1cm border from the edge of the tortilla. Take half the mixture and spread on top of the tortilla with bbq sauce, gently pressing the other tortilla down on top. Cook in a non-stick pan on a medium heat for about a minute and a half on each side. It should be crispy on the outside and warm and oozy on the inside. Serve chopped into quarters with your side of choice. We like it with guacamole, salsa and a nice cold beer.

Top tip for making How to make quesadillas If you're a veggie, don't let the chicken in this recipe hold you back. You can replace with courgettes, corn, peppers or even sweet potato! Mix it up for maximum flavour and a wide range of nutrients.

Click to rate ( 20 ratings) Sending your rating