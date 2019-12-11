This hearty beef casserole recipe is a classic. Packed with tender cuts of beef, veggies and a rich gravy, it's topped with dumplings for the ultimate supper.

This beef casserole recipe is one of our most affordable beef casserole recipes, so it’s perfect if you’re cooking for a big group on a budget. This hearty beef casserole uses an inexpensive cut of beef and so needs long slow cooking on the hob or in the oven or even in a slow cooker to make it tender. The wine gives this beef casserole recipe a rich and bold flavour, but if you want to make this dish teetotal or have just run out of wine, substitute it for an extra dash of beef stock, which will be just as delicious. If you’re sticking to the beef stock instead of a splash of the hard stuff, you can even add a little tomato puree to soften the beefy flavour. To give you an even bigger portion out of this dish and make the meat stretch further, add chopped parsnips and swede. The sweetness will add to the yummy taste and the slow cooking will give them a delicious melt-in-the-mouth texture. Serve it with tons of creamy mashed potatoes mixed with melted butter and seasonal green veg seasoned with salt, pepper and maybe a few chilli flakes to add a bit of a kick.

Ingredients 1kg shin of beef

2 tbsp flour

a good sprinkling of salt and pepper

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1 large onion, peeled and diced

150g bacon, chopped or lardons

4 large carrot, thickly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1tsp dried mixed herbs

150ml red wine (or beef stock)

450ml beef stock

Method Trim the meat of excess fat and cut the meat into even sized chunks. Place the flour on a plate and stir in the salt and pepper. Roll the meat in the flour.

Heat the oil in a large flameproof casserole until really hot. Add the meat and fry until browned and caramelized on all sides (You may need to do this in 2 batches, don’t add too much meat at once or you will lower the heat and the meat will stew rather than brown.)

Remove the meat from the pan and set aside. Add the onions, bacon lardoons and carrots to the pan. Fry over a low heat for 5 minutes until the onions are tender and golden. Add the garlic and herbs and cook for 1 minute

Gradually pour on the red wine and stock, stirring until thickened. Return the meat to the pan and bring to the boil. Cover with a tight fitting lid and simmer on a low heat for 1 2 hours or place in a low oven 140°C/275°F/Gas Mark 2 for 2-3 hours until meltingly tender

Top tip for making Beef casserole You could also make is dish with cubed shoulder of lamb, adding lamb stock and chopped rosemary. It will freeze well for up to 1 month. Why not add dumplings at the end of cooking time too.