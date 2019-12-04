This beef cobbler is topped with homemade dumplings and will warm your soul on a cold evening...

Our hearty beef cobbler is the epitome of comfort food. Topped with home-made dumplings, this beef cobbler will warm you up nicely on a cold evening.

Made with frozen mince to keep the price down, it’s an affordable dish that uses a good amount of beef stock and is seasoned with a dash of Worcestershire sauce to give it a rich and meaty flavour. And it’s packed with nutritious vegetables. Enjoy this hearty and warming single serve dish during the cold months – and if you’re making it for more, simply increase the portion sizes.

Ingredients 1tsp sunflower oil

1tbsp chopped onion

125g frozen minced beef

200ml beef stock or water

1tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3tbsp frozen mixed vegetables

1tbsp gravy granules

For the dumplings:

100g self-raising flour

30g butter

2tbsp milk

Method Heat the oven to 190°C. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion for 2 mins.

Add the mince and season well, then cook it for 5 mins until nicely browned.

Pour in the stock or water, then add the Worcestershire sauce and simmer, covered, for 15 mins.

Add the frozen mixed veg and gravy granules. Cook for 1 min, then pour into an ovenproof dish.

Tip the flour into a bowl and add a generous pinch of salt. Rub in the butter, then mix in the milk, to form a sticky dough.

Roll into 2-3 dumplings and pop on top of the mince. Bake for 20 mins, until the dumplings are cooked through and pale golden.

