Our Hungarian beef goulash is delicious, easy to make and worth the wait. Beef has never been so tender and flavoursome! This recipe is ideal for sharing.
Beef goulash is a national dish of Hungary but versions can also be found in many other Eastern European countries. The main flavouring is Paprika but sometimes other spices are added such as chilli, caraway, or thyme. A thick, comforting stew this makes an ideal supper on a cold winter’s day. The paprika adds a deep warmth and spice to the dish. This recipe serves 4 people and will take 2hrs and 50 mins – its well worth the wait! You’ve never had a dish so flavoursome before.
Ingredients
- 2tbsp vegetable oil
- 700g braising steak, cut in large chunks
- 1 onion, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2tbsp plain flour
- 2tbsp Paprika
- 2 red peppers, deseeded and chopped
- 2tbsp tomato puree
- 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 200ml beef stock
- 1 bay leaf
- 2tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley
- Freshly ground black pepper
- To serve:
- Cooked long grain rice
- Sour cream
- Pickled cucumber
Method
Preheat the oven to 140C/275F/Fan 120C/Gas Mark 1.
Heat the oil in a flame proof casserole and add the braising steak and cook until browned on all sides. Transfer to a plate using a draining spoon. Add the onion and cook for about 5 mins until golden brown. Add the garlic.
Stir in the flour and paprika and stir well. Add the red peppers, tomato puree, chopped tomatoes, beef stock, bay leaf, parsley and black pepper. Bring to simmering point. Cover the casserole with a tightly fitting lid and cook in the oven for 2–2 1/2 hours until the meat is tender. Add extra stock during cooking if necessary.
Serve on rice topped with sour cream and sticks of pickled cucumber.
Top tip for making Beef goulash
For a deeper, spicy flavour try Pimenton which is a Spanish smoked paprika. Either replace the whole amount or mix half and half with regular paprika.