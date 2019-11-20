Our Hungarian beef goulash is delicious, easy to make and worth the wait. Beef has never been so tender and flavoursome! This recipe is ideal for sharing.

Beef goulash is a national dish of Hungary but versions can also be found in many other Eastern European countries. The main flavouring is Paprika but sometimes other spices are added such as chilli, caraway, or thyme. A thick, comforting stew this makes an ideal supper on a cold winter’s day. The paprika adds a deep warmth and spice to the dish. This recipe serves 4 people and will take 2hrs and 50 mins – its well worth the wait! You’ve never had a dish so flavoursome before.

Love a good stew? We’ve got loads more great stew recipes here.

Ingredients 2tbsp vegetable oil

700g braising steak, cut in large chunks

1 onion, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2tbsp plain flour

2tbsp Paprika

2 red peppers, deseeded and chopped

2tbsp tomato puree

400g can chopped tomatoes

200ml beef stock

1 bay leaf

2tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

Cooked long grain rice

Sour cream

Pickled cucumber

Method Preheat the oven to 140C/275F/Fan 120C/Gas Mark 1.

Heat the oil in a flame proof casserole and add the braising steak and cook until browned on all sides. Transfer to a plate using a draining spoon. Add the onion and cook for about 5 mins until golden brown. Add the garlic.

Stir in the flour and paprika and stir well. Add the red peppers, tomato puree, chopped tomatoes, beef stock, bay leaf, parsley and black pepper. Bring to simmering point. Cover the casserole with a tightly fitting lid and cook in the oven for 2–2 1/2 hours until the meat is tender. Add extra stock during cooking if necessary.

Serve on rice topped with sour cream and sticks of pickled cucumber.

Top tip for making Beef goulash For a deeper, spicy flavour try Pimenton which is a Spanish smoked paprika. Either replace the whole amount or mix half and half with regular paprika.