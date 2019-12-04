A Beef hotpot recipe is the perfect warming dinner dish to try this winter.
A traditional winter warmer, this slow-cooked beef hotpot recipe is packed with root veg, fresh herbs, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. This hearty stew is made using only one pot which is great if you want to save on washing up. This hotpot is packed with root veg including parsnip, carrot and onions too. A rich beef stock packs this recipe full of flavour. Watch our step-by-step video guide to make your own delicious slow-cooked beef hotpot. The whole family are going to love tucking into this dish come the winter months. Love cooking with beef? We’ve got loads more delicious beef recipes right here.
Watch how to make Beef hotpot
Ingredients
- 1tsbp sunflower oil
- 750 g (1½lb) braising beef, cubed
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2tbsp plain flour
- 600ml (1 pint) beef stock
- 2tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1tbsp tomato purée
- 2tsp English mustard
- 3 sprigs of rosemary
- 125g (4oz) carrots, diced
- 125g (4oz) swede, diced
- 125g (4oz) parsnip, diced
- 700g (1 lb 6 oz) potatoes, thinly sliced
- 25g (1oz) butter
- Salt and pepper
Method
Preheat the slow cooker if necessary; see the manufacturer’s handbook.
Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the beef a few pieces at a time until all the meat is in the pan, then fry over a high heat, stirring, until browned. Remove the beef from the pan with a slotted spoon and transfer to the slow cooker pot.
Add the onion to the pan and fry, stirring, for 5 mins or until softened and just beginning to turn golden. Stir in the flour, then gradually mix in the stock. Add the Worcestershire sauce, tomato purée, mustard and leaves from 2 sprigs of the rosemary. Season with salt and pepper and bring to the boil, stirring.
Add the diced vegetables to the slow cooker pot. Pour the onion and sauce over them, then cover with the potato slices, arranging them so that they overlap and pressing them down into the stock. Sprinkle with the leaves torn from the remaining stem of rosemary and a little salt and pepper.
Cover with the lid and cook on high for 7–8 hrs until the potatoes are tender. Lift the pot out of the housing using oven gloves; dot the potatoes with the butter and brown under a preheated hot grill, if liked.