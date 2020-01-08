Make this delicious beef in black bean sauce as a quick and easy meal. It’s much healthier than your average Chinese takeaway and costs less to make too. With 200 calories and 10g fat per portion, this tasty dish can be ready in 45 mins. Serve with homemade egg fried rice or soft noodles drizzled in soy sauce. Mariante the beef in the black bean sauce before cooking for succulent, tender beef. Make sure you don’t overcook this meat otherwise it’ll be too chewy. This dish would make the perfect main course for Chinese New Year celebrations. Garnish with fresh coriander and enjoy!

Ingredients 350g stir-fry beef

160g sachet black bean stir-fry sauce

1tbsp soy sauce

1 level tbsp cornflour

2tbsps groundnut oil

1 green pepper, deseeded and sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced

2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled and cut into thin strips

Coriander, for garnish

Method Mix the beef with the black bean and soy sauces and the cornflour. Leave it to marinate for 15-30 minutes.

Cook the beef in the oil for 1-2 minutes, then add the pepper, chilli and ginger and cook for a further 2-3 minutes, until the vegetables have just softened. Serve immediately, garnished with coriander.

Top tip for making Beef in black bean sauce You could also try this recipe with chicken instead

