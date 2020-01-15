Steak and blue cheese sauce is always a popular meal. Add a touch of cream cheese to the sauce with this recipe for an extra flavour boost. Follow along with Aaron Craze in our step-by-step video

Watch how to make Beef steak with Stilton sauce

Ingredients 2 lean sirloin or rump steaks

15ml/1tbsp oil

½ red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

50g/2oz Stilton cheese

30ml/2tbsp soft cream cheese

15ml/1tbsp semi-skimmed milk

5ml/1tsp English mustard

Method Heat the oil in a pan and cook the steaks with the onion according to your preference – rare: 2½ minutes on each side, medium: 4 minutes on each side, well done: 6 minutes on each side.

Once cooked, remove from the pan and keep warm.

Add the Stilton cheese, soft cream cheese, milk and mustard. Heat gently for 1 minute.

Serve the sauce poured over the steaks with the red onion, new potatoes and asparagus.

Top tip for making Beef steak with Stilton sauce If you would rather use fillet steak, increase the cooking time by 1-2 minutes on each side