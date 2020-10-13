We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The bite-size beef wellington canapes will be sure to impress your guests.

Canapes don’t have to be difficult and they don’t have to take lots of time. These Beef Wellington Canapes prove just that! They are really quick to make and they are a perfect party food recipe.

If you want to keep the cost down then you could use a cheaper cut of beef like skirt steak. You can also use ready-made vol-au-vent cases to make them even easier. Or, if you want to challenge yourself why not follow our guide to making your own puff pastry.

These are great for meat eaters. If you need some vegetarian options too, why not try our Vegetarian Mexican Sharing Platter recipe. Don’t worry, with our recipes, you’ll have something to please every guest!

Ingredients 500g pack puff pastry

2tsp olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

150g chestnut mushrooms, finely chopped

small bunch of thyme, leaves picked

4tbsp sherry or white wine

150g beef fillet, cubed

Horseradish sauce or mustard

You will need:

a 6cm fluted cutter and a 4cm round cutter

Method Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Roll out the puff pastry to the thickness of a 50 pence piece. Cut out 12-15 circles using the fluted cutter.

Take one pastry circle and score a smaller circle using the round cutter. Repeat with all the circles and bake them in the oven for 15 mins until golden brown and crisp. Remove from the oven and poke in the centres with the handle end of a spoon before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

Meanwhile, for the mushroom duxelles, heat 1tsp of oil in a large frying pan and gently fry the shallots, mushrooms and thyme for 10 mins until softened. Pour in the sherry or wine and cook until the liquid has evaporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Fry the cubes of beef until browned on all sides, around 1-2 mins in total. Be sure not to overcook as they should be pink in the middle. Set aside.

Spoon the mushroom mixture equally into the pastry cases and place a cube of beef on top of each one. Serve on a platter with a small dollop of horseradish or English mustard on the side for spooning on.

Top tip for making Beef wellington canape Save time and use ready-made vol-au-vent cases.

