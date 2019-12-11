Learn how to make this delicious beer battered fish recipe in just a few simple steps. Fish has never tasted so good!

This beer battered fish recipe is full of flavour and gives delicious light and crisp results when deep fried. If you prefer you can replace all – or half – the liquid with sparkling water you can – as it’s the carbon dioxide bubbles in the liquid that create the crisp finish. Make sure the oil reaches the correct temperature before adding the fish– too hot and the batter will brown but the fish won’t be cooked through, not hot enough and the batter will soak up too much oil and be greasy and soggy.

Ingredients 115g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp salt

150ml beer, light ale or lager, chilled

Sunflower or groundnut oil for deep frying

4 x 175g white fish fillets, lightly coated in seasoned flour

Method Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl and stir in the salt. Make a well in the centre and gradually whisk in the beer to make a smooth and thick batter – it should be the consistency of double cream.

Heat the oil in a large deep pan or deep fat fryer to 180°C/350°F. Dip two of the fillets in the batter to coat then gently lower into the hot oil. Fry for 6-7 mins until the batter is crisp and golden brown. Drain thoroughly on kitchen paper and keep warm while frying the remaining fish fillets.

Top tip for making Beer battered fish To make deep fried onion rings thickly slice a large peeled Spanish onion. Separate the rings and dip into the batter. Deep fry in hot oil for 3-4 mins until golden brown.