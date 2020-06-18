We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This quick beet hummus is one of the easiest hummus recipes you can make… We’ve cheated a little and jazzed up a tub of store bought hummus as it’s the easiest way to create this fun looking snack. It’s perfect for when you’re short on time but still want to impress. If you want to make your own hummus it’s also very easy and could even be cheaper if you’re hoping to make enough beet hummus for lots of people.

The cooked beetroot gives this beet hummus a gorgeous pink colour and it is sure to impress your friends and family. The colour may even entice fussy little eaters to give it a try and it’s a fun healthy snack to serve in kid’s lunch boxes or at birthday parties. We have served the beet hummus with carrots and radishes but you could use cucumber batons, sliced peppers or toasted pitta bread if preferred.

The hummus will keep in the fridge for a couple of days and can be prepped ahead but we’re sure it won’t last long once your guests have a try!

Ingredients 1 tub (200g) shop-bought hummus

4 small, (250g) cooked beetroot, peeled

1 small bunch of mint, stalks removed

2tbsp sesame seeds, plus extra to serve

zest and juice of ½ lemon

1tsp olive oil, to serve

crudités, to serve (we used carrots and radishes)

Method Blitz together the hummus and cooked beetroot with the mint until smooth.

Stir in the sesame seeds, lemon juice and zest, reserving a few sesame seeds for decoration.

Serve on a platter with crudités, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with sesame seeds. You may also like some toasted pitta bread or even some tortilla crisps.

Top tip for making Quick beet hummus We’ve cheated with store bought hummus, but you can also make your own with a tin of chickpeas, drained, 50ml olive oil, zest and juice of 1 lemon and 2tbsp tahini paste.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating