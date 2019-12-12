Beetroot burgers are hearty veggie burgers that are both delicious and nutritious. These brilliant burgers have a vibrant colour from the beetroot, and are lightly spiced to give a well rounded flavour. We’ve served our beetroot burgers in toasted burger buns, topped with mayo, ribboned vegetables and fresh mint for the ultimate veggie burger fix. These vegan-friendly burger patties contain no egg, but are bound together using beans and oats. To keep the whole recipe vegan, simply use a vegan mayo instead or regular mayo. These moist and flavourful beetroot burgers mean veggies don’t have to miss out on burger night. They’re so good that even meat eaters will be dying to tuck in!

Ingredients For the burger

1tsp smoked paprika

1tsp cumin

1 red onion, chopped

1 garlic clove

4 cooked beetroot

75g rolled oats

400g can cannellini or butter beans, drained

To serve

4 burger buns

4tbsp light mayo

1 courgette and 1 carrot, peeled into ribbons

½ bunch mint

Method Heat 1tbsp olive oil in a frying pan, then add the spices and cook for a minute. Add the onion and garlic and cook over a medium heat for 5 mins, until softened and translucent.

Blitz cooked onion, garlic and spices in a food processor along with the rest of the burger ingredients, and pulse until well combined. Season the mixture well with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then shape into 4 burgers and leave to chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Place the burgers on a lined baking sheet, drizzle with a little olive oil and bake in the oven at 180C for 20-25 mins, until just firm.

Serve the cooked burgers on lightly toasted burger buns with the mayo, ribboned vegetables, and fresh mint leaves.

