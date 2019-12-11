Beetroot hummus is a healthy, bright and different alternative to dunk your pitta bread into. This delicious vegan hummus works great with roasted chicken, as a salad dressing or as an afternoon snack with crisps or crudités. We have added a bit of horseradish to give it a subtle fiery kick. After you’ve made this easy and quick recipe once, you’ll never want to buy supermarket hummus again. Impress anyone you have round for dinner or drinks with this zingy and zesty beetroot hummus.

Ingredients 300g cooked beetroot

400g can chickpeas, drained

1tsp ground cumin

2tsp horseradish creamed

50ml olive oil

2tbsp tahini

Juice of half a lemon

Method Drain and rinse the chickpeas and place into a blender or food processor.

Place all the remaining ingredients into a blender or food processor. Blitz until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating