Our berry mousse cake bar is a sweet and fruity vegan treat. Coconut cream and cashew nuts make this berry mousse cake rich and creamy, without using any animal products! It can sometimes be difficult to cater to everyone’s dietary requirements and still make a tasty pudding, but this recipe for our berry mousse cake bar makes it easy. We love this recipe as a quick dessert to whip up and leave in the fridge for when you have friends or family over for dinner and don’t want to spend ages in the kitchen while they’re there.

Ingredients For the filling

2 x 160ml cans coconut cream

150g cashew nuts

300g frozen berries

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

100g maple syrup

75g virgin coconut oil, at room temperature

For the base

100g egg and milk-free biscuits (we used Misura, from Ocado)

45g olive oil spread

To decorate

100g mixed berries, defrosted if frozen

1tbsp each of desiccated coconut and/or coconut chips

Icing sugar, to dust

You will need

12 x 36cm tranche tin or 23cm springform tin, greased and lined

Method Put the cans of coconut cream in the fridge to firm up. Tip the cashews into a bowl and pour over 300ml boiling water. Leave for 2 hours, to allow nuts to soften.

For the base, put the biscuits in a food processor and blitz to form crumbs. Microwave the olive oil spread for 30 secs, to melt. Pour into biscuits and blend again to combine. Press into the base of the tin and chill.

Drain the cashews and blend in a food processor to form a smooth paste. Add the frozen berries, lemon zest and juice and maple syrup and blend to crush the berries. Blend in the coconut cream and coconut oil to evenly combine. Pour on top of the biscuit base and chill overnight.

To serve, arrange berries along the top and sprinkle over the coconut. Dust with icing sugar.