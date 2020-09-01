We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our berry swirl cheesecake bites have a delicious crunchy ginger biscuit base and are oh-so-tasty. Perfect for parties, canapes or an afternoon treat.



Want to know the secret to these perfect squares of cheesecake? Baking it in a rectangular tin and using a hot, sharp knife to slice! Our berry swirl cheesecake bites have a delicious crunchy ginger biscuit base, which is boosted with some stem ginger syrup. We’ve used shop-bought biscuits but if you’ve got some homemade ones that need using up it’s a nice touch. Swirl the berries in stages if you want to create a rippled effect. For a really sleek finish you might want to consider blitzing the berries and draining through a sieve to create a berry sauce that’s easier to ripple through the cheesecake mixture. This is a baked cheesecake but you could make a fridge cheesecake, like our toffee and chocolate flavoured one, in the rectangular tin and cut into squares just the same.

Ingredients 300g ginger biscuits

2 balls of stem ginger in syrup and 2tbsp of the syrup

100g butter, melted

500g cream cheese

150g caster sugar

200ml crème fraiche

3 Free Range Eggs

2tbsp plain flour

1 lemon, zested and juiced

150g mixed frozen berries

You will need

20x30cm baking tray

Method Grease and line the baking tray. Blitz the ginger biscuits in a food processor or carefully crush in a bowl with the end of a rolling pin. Pour in 2tbsp of the syrup from the stem ginger and the melted butter and combine well until the biscuit crumbs come together. Press the mixture into the baking tray to create your base. Chill in the fridge.

Heat the oven to 180C, Gas 4. Beat together the cream cheese, caster sugar, crème fraiche, eggs and plain flour. Finely chop the stem ginger and add to the mixture. Stir through the lemon juice and frozen berries. Remove the base from the fridge and spoon over the cream cheese filling. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the filling is firm to the touch. Leave to cool, take out of the tray and cut in to bite-size pieces.

Top tip for making Berry swirl cheesecake bites If you prefer, use classic digestive biscuits for the buttery base.

