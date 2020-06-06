We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Have you ever wondered how do you make biscotti from scratch? Well, our Biscotti recipe shows you exactly how to make this classic Italian biscuit in no time at all.

These traditional Italian biscuits are twice baked, which means they are very hard and crisp, ideal for dunking in an espresso coffee or to serve with Zabaglione. If liked use hazelnuts instead of almonds, add chocolate chips or cranberries to the dough.

What makes a good biscotti recipe?

Biscotti is all about the crunch. The crunchier the biscotti, the better. Keeping the recipe simple with whole almonds and almond extract is the best way to go. If you fancy giving your biscotti a little twist how about adding cherry and pistachio to the mix.

How long do homemade biscotti keep?

This homemade biscotti recipe will last between 2-3 weeks in a cake tin or air tight container – that’s if you don’t eat them all first! They make a great food gift option to give to friends and family. Wrap in cellophane and tye with a bow.

How can I make my biscotti less hard?

If you want to soften your biscotti, we’d recommend adding a drizzle of icing sugar to your biscuit. Serve with a cup of tea or coffee and dunk into the liquid to make the biscuit less crunchy.

Ingredients 275g self raising flour

1tsp baking powder

150g caster sugar

2 eggs

2tbsp Madeira or sweet sherry

100g shelled almonds

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line 2 baking trays with baking parchment

Place the flour, sugar and baking powder in a mixing bowl and mix together. Stir in the eggs and sherry, then the almonds and mix well until the mixture clumps together. Lightly knead the dough, then turn out onto a floured work surface and shape into 2 long fat sausage shapes.

Place them well spaced apart onto a baking tray, and bake for 35 mins

Leave to cool for 15 mins so that they are easier to slice and reduce the oven to 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 3.

Cut the biscotti into 1 cm thick slices and lay them flat on the baking trays. Bake for a further 20 mins until dry and hardened.

Leave to cool then store in a cake tin for up to 1 month.

Top tip for making Biscotti If liked use hazelnuts instead of almonds, add chocolate chips or cranberries to the dough, and flavour with a little grated orange zest too if liked.

Click to rate ( 33 ratings) Sending your rating