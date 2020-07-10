We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The queen of oranges gives this glorious blood orange tart a royal feeling.

Underneath the beautiful blood oranges is a decadent layer of custard. Perfect for the end of a dinner party or served along side the perfect cup of tea in the summer.

Blood oranges have a reasonably short season and are usually found around January to March. Make the most of them whilst they are around. Use them easily in place of the usual orange. They do have a slightly different flavour plus they have a beautiful red colouring inside. Why not try using them in one of our orange recipes.

This recipe includes the ingredients and method to make your own sweet pastry base. You could also buy ready-made pastry if you are short of time. Check out our tips for making shortcrust pastry. Though the recipe here is slightly different the techniques are the same.

Ingredients For the pastry base:

225g plain flour

45g icing sugar

45g ground almonds

125g butter, cold and cut into cubed

1 large egg

For the filling:

2 eggs, plus 4 egg yolks

400ml creme fraiche

250g ricotta

Zest and juice of 2 blood oranges

75g caster sugar, plus 2tbsp for topping

To decorate:

5 blood oranges, peel removed and sliced into rounds

You will need:

25cm fluted tart tin

baking beans

Method In a food processor, blitz together the flour, icing sugar, ground almonds and butter until the mix resembles breadcrumbs. Put in the egg and blitz until a dough is formed – add cold water if it doesn’t come together. Refrigerate for 20 mins.

Take the pastry out of the fridge, roll out onto a lightly floured surface until 5mm thick and line the tart tin. Refrigerate again for 20 mins.

Place all the filling ingredients into a large jug or bowl and mix together until smooth. Place in the fridge until needed.

Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Remove the pastry-lined tart tin from the fridge, prick the base with a fork several times,line with baking parchment and baking beans, and bake in the oven for 15 mins. Remove the parchment and beans, and place the pastry case back in the oven for 5 mins until it is biscuit coloured.

Remove the pastry from the oven and pour in the blood orange mixture. Bake for 10 mins until the custard filling has just started to set. Remove from the oven and cover the top with the blood orange rounds. Scatter with 2tbsp caster sugar and return to the oven. Bake for 10-15 mins, until the custard has set.

Top tip for making Blood orange tart Scrunch up your baking paper before lining the tin to make it easier to shape

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating