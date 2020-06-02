We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This tried and tested BLT combo of bacon, lettuce and tomato makes this sandwich perfect at lunch and dinner or for a tasty snack. This hearty sandwich is super easy to make at home and also great if you fancy an alternative for your Sunday brunch.

This sandwich takes only 10 mins to prepare and cook and best served on the day you make it. We used mixed seed bread in this recipe but you can use whatever bread you like!

Ingredients 8 slices smoked back bacon

4tbsp mayonnaise

1tbsp French mustard

8 slices mixed seed bread

Half a 170g (6oz) bag shredded iceberg lettuce

2 large tomatoes, sliced

1 avocado, halved and sliced

Method Grill the bacon, turning once, until cooked. Mix the mayonnaise and mustard, then spread over the sliced bread. Fill with the bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Serve straight away.

Click to rate ( 77 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week