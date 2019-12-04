Follow our easy blueberry muffins recipe to make perfect muffins in only five simple steps. A real favourite with both grown-ups and kids, this blueberry muffins recipe is guaranteed to give you tasty treats.

As well as being ready in just a few simple steps, they’re so moreish so you’ll have to keep making new batches! This recipe makes 12 regular sized blueberry muffins and it will take you around 45 mins to prepare and cook them. This classic blueberry muffins recipe is perfect for beginners or if you’re trying to teach your little ones how to cook. They’ll love helping you out to make delicious treats that they can eat later and even take a special dessert in their lunch box to school. These basic muffins will be ready in just a few easy steps, so this recipe really is as easy and simple as you could get!

Love muffins? We’ve got more scrumptious muffin recipes here!

Watch how to make Blueberry muffins

Ingredients 100g butter

100g caster sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

300g self-raising flour

1tsp vanilla extract

140ml milk

1tsp baking powder

150g fresh or dried blueberries

Method Line a muffin tray with paper muffin cases.

Cream the butter and sugar until fluffy then add in the eggs, one at a time.

Add the flour and baking powder to make a thick batter, then stir in the vanilla extract and milk.

Add the blueberries and spoon the mixture into the muffin cases. Bake for 15-20 mins at 180C, gas 4.

Leave the blueberry muffins to cool in the tray for 10 mins before turning out.

Top tip for making Blueberry muffins For the best blueberry muffins, don't over-mix the ingredients. A lumpy batter is perfect, so this is a great recipe to make with the kids.

Click to rate ( 2765 ratings) Sending your rating