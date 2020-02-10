We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These blueberry pancakes are the perfect anytime comfort food.

This blueberry pancakes recipe is super quick to whip up and makes 15 pancakes . It’s great if you’ve got a lot of to feed and is too good to save just for Shrove Tuesday!

A change from the classic pancake recipe with lemon and sugar, this blueberry version is just as good. Plus, the batter couldn’t be easier to make and only takes a few minutes.

This recipe contains blueberries, which are considered a superfood thanks to their amazing health benefits.

Blueberries are known to be a great source of vitamin C, as well as vitamin B6 and folate. So you know you’re getting some good health benefits from these pancakes too.

Whip up some blueberry pancakes this weekend for a delicious brunch. Or why not give this recipe a go on Pancake Day as a change from the classic crepe? Don’t be surprised if people want seconds after trying these pancakes!

We have these pancakes as a treat for breakfast but you can also serve them as a dessert. Just add a dollop of vanilla ice cream for a sweet pudding option.

Ingredients 150g (5oz) self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

175ml (6fl oz) milk

30g (1oz) butter

1tbsp golden syrup

125g (4oz) blueberries

Oil for frying

Golden syrup, to serve

Method To make the pancake batter, tip the flour into a bowl and stir in the salt. Gradually whisk in the milk to give a smooth batter. Warm together the butter and golden syrup until the butter has melted, and then beat into the batter. Stir in the blueberries.

Heat a frying-pan. Grease the base of the pan sparingly, using a sheet of kitchen paper dipped in oil. Spoon tablespoons of mixture on to the base of the frying-pan and spread them out to about 6-7cm (2½-3in) in diameter. Cook for about a minute, then turn over and cook for about 30 seconds longer or until both sides are a light golden colour.

Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve pancakes with extra golden syrup drizzled over them.

Top tip for making Blueberry pancakes Try these pancakes with other berries, too - raspberries and quartered strawberries work well.

