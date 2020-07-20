We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This spicy Bombay potatoes recipe is full of classic Indian spices, tangy onions, soft potatoes making a delicious side dish with a traditional curry.

A real British favourite this spiced potato side dish is an Indian classic. Usually served with curry and Naan bread, it’s also great as a tasty veggie supper piled on warm naan bread with yoghurt. Boil the potatoes until only just tender – if you overcook them they will break up when fried with the onion and spices.

For a different flavour replace half the potatoes with chunks of peeled sweet potato. It will take only 40 mins to prepare and cook these delicious potatoes – they’re well worth the wait!

Leftover potatoes can be stored in an airtight container and stored in the fridge for up to 2 days. Learn how to make classic bombay potatoes with our easy recipe.

Can you reheat Bombay potatoes?

You can reheat Bombay potatoes in the microwave. Just cover them over with some kitchen paper and microwave on a low heat for about 30 seconds/1 minute depending on the portion size. You can add a tablespoon or two of water to the potatoes too just to steam them and make sure they’re just as soft as when you had them the day before.

If you want your Bombay potatoes to be a little more crisp when reheating, we’d recommending putting on a baking tray in the oven on a low heat. Check every 5 minutes until piping hot.

Can you make a curry with Bombay potatoes?

If you want to give your classic Bombay potatoes a twist you could make a Bombay potato curry. Just follow the method below to make your Bombay potatoes and then whip up a delicious curry sauce – be it masala, rogan josh, madras and add your potatoes to it. You could even cheat and use a shop-bough readymade curry sauce.

Ingredients 500g potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

3tbsp vegetable oil

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

1 red chilli pepper, deseeded and chopped

1tsp black mustard seeds

1tsp cumin seeds

tsp ground turmeric

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Warmed naan bread, natural yoghurt and fresh coriander leaves, to serve

Method Boil the potatoes in a large pan of lightly salted water for 10-12 mins or until just tender. Drain well.

Heat the oil in a large deep frying pan and fry the onion for 5-6 mins until golden. Add the chilli pepper, seeds and turmeric and fry, stirring for 1-2 mins until fragrant.

Add the drained potatoes fry, stirring, over a medium-high heat for about 10 mins until golden. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve piled onto warm naan breads topped with a spoonful of yoghurt and a few fresh coriander leaves.

Top tip for making Bombay potatoes Add 100g baby spinach leaves when frying the potatoes to give extra, flavour, colour and fibre.

