This bonfire cake is a real showstopper that’s bound to impress family and friends this Bonfire night. The red, orange and yellow see-through flames are so easy to make, using hard boiled sweets. All you have to do is melt them down in the oven to create this amazing effect.

You can make this bonfire cake in advance, as it’ll keep well, if covered, for at least 24 hours. Underneath the impressive, fire-like decorations on this bonfire cake, you’ve got a rich and indulgent chocolate cake sponge that is perfect for any occasion! Covered in a smooth chocolate buttercream, you really can’t go wrong with this recipe.

The whole family is going to love tucking into this impressive showstopper come Bonfire night.

Ingredients 200g caster sugar

200g butter, softened

1tsp vanilla

4 eggs, lightly beaten

200g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

75g cocoa

For the icing

250g butter, softened

650g icing sugar

2tbsp cocoa powder

To decorate

6 each red, orange, yellow hard-boiled sweets

Matchmakers or similar chocolate sticks

Method Preheat the oven to 180C and grease and line two 20cm cake tins.

In an electric mixer beat the sugar, butter and vanilla together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time until combined. Sift in the flour, baking powder and cocoa and beat again briefly until just combined.

Divide the mixture between the cake tins and bake for 25mins, or until cooked-through and springy to the touch. Leave to cool for five mins before removing from the tins and allowing to cool fully.

For the buttercream, beat the butter until soft. Add the icing sugar and cocoa and beat until smooth.

To make the boiled sweet flames line an oven tray with baking paper. Crush the sweets in a sandwich bag, using a rolling pin. Sprinkle onto the baking tray in a few mounds and bake for 2-3mins, until just melted. Pull out and, using a cocktail stick, drag out the edge to create flame. Leave to cool, then peel off the paper.

To assemble the cakes fill and cover with buttercream. Pile the Matchmakers on top and arrange your ‘flames’ around the edges.

Top tip for making Bonfire cake You can freeze ready-made sponges! Simply allow each sponge to cool fully then wrap twice in clingfilm. When ready to use defrost overnight, ice and serve.

