This recipe for boozy banana bread is the perfect adults-only treat to enjoy this weekend.

Boozy banana bread could be the next baking trend to emerge as the baking craze remains in full swing, with people turning to their fruit bowls for inspiration. Well, Aldi have challenged us all to level up from basic banana bread and create something really booze-iful.

Using their Old Hopkin Spiced rum, ripe bananas, blueberries and a spare hour you can make this boozy banana bread recipe at home. It’s the perfect cure for one of spring’s rainy days, when you’re stuck inside and need something to occupy your time.

Whether you choose to have this banana bread with a piping cup of tea or coffee, or a crisp glass of prosecco this weekend, that’s up to you.

Ingredients 150g blueberries

2 ripe bananas

140g self-raising flour

140g butter or spread

140g caster sugar

2 medium eggs

1tsp baking powder

50ml spiced rum

Method Preheat oven to 180 degrees and line the side of cake tin with non-stick baking parchment. Peel bananas and chop.

Whisk bananas, rum, eggs, spread, caster sugar, flour and baking powder until smooth or blend in a food processor.

Put a third of the batter into the bread tin and sprinkle over a third of the blueberries. Repeat this until you have used all the ingredients.

Bake for 40 minutes, or until risen. Allow to cool then slice, serve and enjoy!

Top tip for making Boozy banana bread Serve this banana bread with butter or drizzle with honey

