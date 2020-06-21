We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sweet, sharp and dangerously drinkable, our boozy slushie with strawberries and rose lemonade might just because your new favourite sharing cocktail.

Think of this boozy slushie with strawberries and rose lemonade as a grown-up smoothie. Blitzing the frozen berries is a great way to make a slushy drink. You can either buy frozen strawberries or pop some fresh berries in the freezer overnight. Beware that the freezer dehydrates fruit so you will need to freeze 400g fresh berries.

Once you get the hang of this one why not try other variations? Rum and frozen banana for a pina colada-inspired flavour, or frozen cherries, vodka and kirsh for a cherry bakewell in a glass! You could also try this recipe with a mix of strawberries, raspberries and cherries. Lots of supermarkets sell mixed bags of frozen fruits. Have fun finding your favourite blend and don’t forget to give it your own signature name.

If you’re hosting a cocktail party, don’t forget to feed your guests too! Try our hummus with crudities or consider making a big batch of these vegetable crisps. If you’d like even more cocktail inspiration check out our three-ingredient cocktails or wine-lovers should consider our frose recipe.

Ingredients 300g frozen strawberries, hulled, or 400g fresh, frozen overnight

100ml vodka

50ml triple sec

1tsp balsamic vinegar

275ml rose or pink lemonade

ice, to serve

Method Put the strawberries, vodka, triple sec, balsamic vinegar and lemonade into a blender, and blitz until smooth.

Put ice into glasses or a pitcher and pour over the cocktail mix. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Boozy slushie with strawberries and rose lemonade For a less alcoholic drink that will go further, double the amount of lemonade

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week