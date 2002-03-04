If you have any bananas hanging out in your fruit bowl that are past their best, then this is the recipe for you!

Rich and decadent, these little chocolate pots taste expensive so give them a whirl to wow your buddies! If you like it sweeter, add a little more maple syrup, but be aware this will up the calories.

If you’re looking for a dinner party dessert, then look no further. When served up in a martini glass, these little puddings look expensive and super sweet, making them a perfect treat to serve up to your friends.

This banana and chocolate mousse recipe comes from the BOSH! Healthy Vegan cookbook by Ian Theasby and Henry Firth. The book is also packed with lots of other healthy, easy and completely vegan recipes. So if you’re looking to make a change to your eating, this is the perfect opportunity.

Ingredients 3 ripe bananas (300g peeled weight)

150ml oat cream

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

75ml maple syrup

150g cocoa powder

50g fresh blueberries

Handful of mint leaves

Method Peel and roughly chop the bananas. Put the bananas, oat cream, cinnamon and maple syrup in the blender and blitz until smooth. Add the cocoa powder and blitz again until smooth.

Transfer the mousse to serving glasses and chill for at least 30 minutes until thickened.

Remove the glasses from the fridge, top with the blueberries and mint leaves and serve.

Top tip for making BOSH! Banana and chocolate mousse For a healthy alternative, switch up the maple syrup for honey. Same effect, less calories!

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week